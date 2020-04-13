ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tariff Plans To Avail With Unlimited Calling Benefit

    By
    |

    There are many plans which ships calling benefit; however, telecom companies are paying more attention towards offering more data instead of calling benefits. So, today we will list all those plans, where you get calling benefits instead of data.

    Airtel Rs. 149 And Rs. 179 Prepaid Plans: Details
     

    Airtel Rs. 149 And Rs. 179 Prepaid Plans: Details

    Airtel is providing two prepaid packages under this segment. Both plans offer only 2GB data for 28 days. Let's talk about the benefits, and then you'll get unlimited calling and free messages per day, while Rs. 179 ships life insurance cover up to Rs. 200, 000. This plan is specially designed for customers aged between 18-54 years.

    Vodafone Rs. 129, Rs. 149, Rs. 199 Prepaid Plans: Details

    Vodafone Rs. 129, Rs. 149, Rs. 199 Prepaid Plans: Details

    Vodafone is offering three plans under the same category. The plans are priced at Rs. 129, Rs. 149, and Rs. 199. The first pack ships 2GB data for 24 days along with 300 messages. The Rs. 149 also ships the same benefit for 28 days. Lastly, Rs. 199 pack provides 1GB data per day for 24 days along with unlimited calling, and 100 messages for the same period.

    Reliance Jio Rs. 129, Rs. 149, And Rs. 199 Prepaid Plans: Details
     

    Reliance Jio Rs. 129, Rs. 149, And Rs. 199 Prepaid Plans: Details

    Reliance Jio is offering three plans, where you get more calling benefits instead of 4G data. The Rs. 129 ships only 2GB data for the entire duration, while you get 1,000 non-Jio minutes and 300 SMS for 28 days. It also offers free calling to the same benefits.

    Then Rs. 149 and Rs. 199 ships 1GB and 1.5GB data, per day respectively. These plans offer 1,000 minutes for calling on other networks such as Airtel, BSNL, Vodafone-Idea, and MTNL. These plans also offer 300 messages for 24 and 28 days.

     

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: reliance jio airtel vodafone idea

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X