Tariff Plans To Avail With Unlimited Calling Benefit

Airtel Rs. 149 And Rs. 179 Prepaid Plans: Details

Airtel is providing two prepaid packages under this segment. Both plans offer only 2GB data for 28 days. Let's talk about the benefits, and then you'll get unlimited calling and free messages per day, while Rs. 179 ships life insurance cover up to Rs. 200, 000. This plan is specially designed for customers aged between 18-54 years.

Vodafone Rs. 129, Rs. 149, Rs. 199 Prepaid Plans: Details

Vodafone is offering three plans under the same category. The plans are priced at Rs. 129, Rs. 149, and Rs. 199. The first pack ships 2GB data for 24 days along with 300 messages. The Rs. 149 also ships the same benefit for 28 days. Lastly, Rs. 199 pack provides 1GB data per day for 24 days along with unlimited calling, and 100 messages for the same period.

Reliance Jio Rs. 129, Rs. 149, And Rs. 199 Prepaid Plans: Details

Reliance Jio is offering three plans, where you get more calling benefits instead of 4G data. The Rs. 129 ships only 2GB data for the entire duration, while you get 1,000 non-Jio minutes and 300 SMS for 28 days. It also offers free calling to the same benefits.

Then Rs. 149 and Rs. 199 ships 1GB and 1.5GB data, per day respectively. These plans offer 1,000 minutes for calling on other networks such as Airtel, BSNL, Vodafone-Idea, and MTNL. These plans also offer 300 messages for 24 and 28 days.