Tata Sky Offering Free 2 Months Subscription On Annual Plans: How To Avail

Tata Sky, the DTH service provider that offers long-term recharge plans under the Tata Sky 'Cashback' offer. However, the company has introduced new offer which allows all subscribers to avail two months of free subscription of an annual package. But there is a catch. The offer is only valid for users who recharge their Tata Sky plan with Citibank credit or debit card. You can avail the offer via Tata Sky mobile app or via the official website.

Since last year, the service provider is offering the 'Cashback' offer with and extra one month of free subscription. To avail, this offer existing users can recharge their account with an amount equivalent to 12 times of their monthly recharge plan. The payment has to be made via Citibank credit and debit cards (except Citibank Corporate cards).

According to the report, the cashback amount will be credited back to the user's account within seven working days. The company also confirmed that the one-month cashback amount will be credited within 48 hours. Do note that the offer is only valid till June 30, 2020.

Users who are not aware of the annual recharge amount can enter a small amount like Rs. 400 and tap on the proceed button. Eligible users will receive a pop-up which will suggest you the actual amount required for the annual recharge plan. Select the recommended amount and proceed with the payment process with a Citibank credit debit card.

According to the report, the subscribers who are already on a long-term plan will not be eligible for the offer. Moreover, new subscribers will not be able to avail of this offer. As per service operator, the recharge done on the day of activation will not be considered and additional two-month free subscription will not be provided. This step might be taken by the company to increase the annual subscriptions.

