Vi 3GB Prepaid Plan Offering More Offers And Benefits Than Jio, Airtel

Even though Vi is behind Airtel and Reliance Jio in terms of providing benefits, its prepaid plan is far better than both leading operators. The telecom operator has launched several offers recently that actually helped it to attract users in February 2021.

Notably, the 84 days plan of the company is quite popular amongst the users. In fact, this plan of the company is known as value for money. So, in that way, we are comparing all prepaid plans that ship benefits for 84 days.

Vodafone-Idea Prepaid Pack With 84 Days: Details

India's third-largest telecom operator Vodafone-Idea is offering several plans under the same segment, which comes with 84 days' validity. Let's talk about its plan of Rs. 801 gets 3GB of data, 100 messages per day, and unlimited calling for 84 days.

It ships a binge all night offer, weekend rollover data facility, one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, and Vi Movies & TV access. This plan is designed for users who are looking for calling and content benefits.

In addition, Vi plan of Rs. 401 offers 3GB of data, 100 messages, additional 16GB of data, a one-year access to Disney+ Hotstar application, high-speed internet, weekend rollover data benefit, and Vi movies & TV access for 28 days. There is a plan of Rs. 601, which ships similar benefits for 56 days.

Airtel And Reliance Jio Prepaid Pack With 84 Days: Details

Airtel plan of Rs. 448 offers 3GB of data per day and unlimited calling for only 28 days. It also ships 100 messages, access to Disney+ Hotstar, Airtel XStream, Prime Video Mobile Edition, and Wynk Music for the same period.

However, India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio plan of Rs. 401 ships 3GB of data for 28 days. It includes an additional 6GB of data, unlimited calling to all networks, and access to the Jio application. This pack also offers a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar without extra cost.

After comparing all 3GB plans it seems Vodafone-Idea 3GB of plans are offering more benefits as users get binge per night offer and weekend data rollover facility, which becomes a necessity during the lockdown.

