Vi Stops Providing Double Data Benefits With Three Prepaid Plan Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Even though Vi is struggling to retain its subscribers, it has started reducing benefits with prepaid plans. The telecom operator has reduced double data benefits in two circles. Notably, Vodafone-Idea was the only telecom operator that is providing 4GB of data per day with prepaid plans.

The same benefits have been removed in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles, which means users in these two circles will not have 4GB of data per day; however, the rest of the circles are expected to receive similar benefits.

For the unaware, Vodafone-Idea is providing double data benefits with Rs. 299, Rs. 499, and Rs. 699. Now, users in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles will only get 2GB of data per day. However, if you are looking for packs that provide 3GB of data per day, then you should look at these packs.

Vodafone-Idea Packs With 3GB Of Data Per Day

It is important to note that the company is providing 3GB of data per day with three plans. The plans are priced at Rs. 501, Rs. 701 and Rs. 901 respectively. The Rs. 501 plan is the newly launched pack, which is specially designed to launch to provide Disney+ Hotstar access. It includes 3GB of data per day, Vi Movies & TV,100 messages per day, and unlimited calls for 28 days.

The Rs. 701 plan also ships 3GB of data per day, unlimited calling, and Disney+ Hotstar access. The third plan is highly-priced, where users are getting 3GB of data per day, unlimited calling, 100 messages per day, 16GB of additional data, Disney+ Hotstar, weekend rollover data benefit, and Binge all-night benefit.

There is another pack, which offers 2GB of data per day. The Rs. 595 plan offers Zee5 access for one year, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day for 56 days. It includes Vi Movies and TV access.

It is worth noting that all telcos are silently making changes in their plans, which is why Reliance Jio removed two entry-level JioPhone packs. Similarly, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea remove Rs. 49 pack from their platform. Furthermore, the telecom operators are planning to increase the prices of their plans.

