Vodafone-Idea Or Reliance Jio: Who Is Offering More Benefits With Rs. 555 Plan? Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Binge All Night and Weekend data rollover offers of Vodafone-Idea are far better than any other telecom operator in the country. These offers allow users to access their remaining data in their free time. Surprisingly, Airtel and Reliance Jio do not have such offers; however, the latter prepaid plan of Rs. 555 might be better than Vi packs.

Both telecom operators offer a plan at the same pricing, but still, there are some differences between Jio and Vi Rs. 555 plan. So, in that way we are listing all benefits, which will help to choose the plan.

Reliance Jio Rs. 555 Prepaid Plan: Details

Let's start with Reliance Jio's prepaid plan of Rs. 555, which also comes under the best seller category of the company. The Rs. 555 plan offers 1.5GB of data, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day for 84 days. This pack also ships JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioNews, and JioCloud. That's all users are getting these benefits with Jio's 555 pack.

Vodafone-Idea Rs. 555 Prepaid Plan: Details

Then, there is the Vodafone-Idea plan of Rs. 555, where the user gets 1.5GB of data for 77 days. This pack also offers unlimited calling and 100 messages per day, over-the-top (OTT) benefit from Vi Movies & TV. It also ships Binge all Night and Weekend Data Rollover facility.

Which Plan Is Better?

There is no huge difference between these plans, but still, there are small details that help choose the best package for you. For example, if you are looking for a long-term plan, then you should go for the Reliance Jio pack. And, if you are eyeing more data, then you can go for the Vodafone-Idea pack.

In addition, the Weekend Data Rollover services from the telecom operator allow users to use the remaining data of the week without any FUP limit. This facility enables users to use the entire data on weekends.

Besides, binge all night offer allows users to use the data between 12 AM to 6 AM every night again without FUP, which means this data is absolutely free, which seems good. However, you should not forget that Vi is upgrading its network in all circles, while Jio only offers 4G services.

