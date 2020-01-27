Vodafone Idea Rs. 269 Prepaid Plan Offers Unlimited Calls To All Networks Features oi-Karan Sharma

After the tariff hike in prepaid plans back in December 2019 Vodafone and other telecom providers have been launching new recharge options for their subscribers. Vodafone-Idea and Bharti Airtel have recently launched Rs. 558 prepaid plans. Airtel has also introduced Rs. 379 prepaid plan with 84 days of validity. Now, Vodafone has launched a new prepaid plan Rs. 269 which comes with a validity of 56 days.

Vodafone Rs 269 Prepaid Plan

The Rs. 269 prepaid plan is launched in selected circles and the telco might expand the plan to other circles. To check the availability of the plan in your circle by downloading the Vodafone self-care app, or else you can also check the availability on the official website.

The Rs. 269 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling benefit to all the networks across the nation without any FUP. The prepaid plan also offers 4GB of data and 600 SMSes for 56 days.

Besides, the Rs. 269 plan also ships with ZEE5 subscription worth of Rs. 999 and Vodafone Play subscription are worth of Rs. 499. Vodafone is offering this long-term plan to the subscribers at a very low price. However, do note that the plan didn't offer a hefty data plan instead it's providing unlimited call benefits.

Currently, Airtel is not offering anything like this we can expect that the telco to launch such offers soon. Meanwhile, Jio already has a Rs. 329 prepaid plan with a validity of 84 days.

Besides, Vodafone-Idea is also offering a Rs. 379 prepaid plan which comes with a validity of 84 days and benefits like unlimited voice calling facility across the country without any FUP. Apart from that, the users will also receive 1,000 SMSes and 6GB data along with Vodafone Play and ZEE5 free subscription.

Meanwhile, Jio is yet to add a new prepaid plan which offers unlimited call on all the networks. Jio users have to make additional IUC recharge to make calls to other networks.

