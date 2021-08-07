Vodafone-Idea Rs. 599 Prepaid Is Better Than Airtel And Reliance Jio: Here's How Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Vodafone-Idea has more offers with prepaid plans, but it is losing the competition in front of Reliance Jio and Airtel. Reliance Jio and Airtel have already captured the entire market and if the same situation continues then, both will remain in the industry as Vi might file for bankruptcy.

So, in that way we are comparing Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea prepaid plan of Rs. 599. We will find out which telecom operator offers more benefits at the same pricing.

Airtel and Reliance Jio Prepaid Plan Of Rs. 599

Let's start with Airtel's plan of Rs. 599, where users will getting benefits for 56 days. Under the same plan, the telecom operator offers unlimited calling, 100 messages per day, and 2GB of data every day.

This pack also ships OTT app benefits such as Airtel Xstream Premium, Amazon Prime access, and Wynk Music. It also offers Free Hellotunes, one year Shaw Academy course, and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag transactions.

Then, there is a Reliance Jio pack of Rs. 599, where users get 2GB of data per day along with unlimited calling, 100 messages per day for 84 days, which is more than the Airtel pack as the latter offer services for 56 days. In addition, Reliance Jio offers in-house applications, such as JioSecurity, JioTV, JioCloud, JioCinema, and JioNews.

Vodafone-Idea Prepaid Plan Of Rs. 599

India's third-largest telecom operator Vodafone-Idea plan of Rs. 599 offers benefits for 84 days. This pack offers 1.5GB of data every day, which is again less than Reliance Jio packs. Besides, users will get unlimited calling, 100 messages per day, and extra connection benefits to the company application, i.e. Vi Movies & TV.

But still, the Vodafone-Idea plan is better than Airtel and Reliance Jio plan as this pack ships two benefits, which you will not get with the other packs. Notably, Vodafone-Idea offers Data Rollover and Binge All Night offer for the entire period, which is why this plan is better than other packs.

For the unaware, the data rollover facility offers remaining data on Saturday and Sunday. On the other hand, Binge's all-night offer provides data facilities between 12 AM to 6 AM.

