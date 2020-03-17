ENGLISH

    Vodafone Now Offering Double Data Than Reliance Jio

    Even though TRAI is all set to bring the floor pricing for data, telecom operators are launching plans with a lot of benefits. Recently, Vodafone launched two plans for its prepaid customers. However, the company is not famous for its plans, if we compare it with Reliance Jio. So, today we are trying to compare Vodafone's plans with Reliance Jio's prepaid offering. Here are the details.

    Vodafone Vs Reliance Jio Rs. 249 Prepaid Plan: Details
     

    Both Reliance Jio and the Vodafone has Rs. 249 plan, where the former is offering 2GB data, while the latter used to provide 1.5GB data earlier. But, after the revision, users get 3GB data per day. Besides, Vodafone offers unlimited calling, while Jio is changing 6 paise per minute for outgoing calls to the other networks. Both plans are valid for 28 days. Alongside Vodafone plans ships free subscription of Vodafone Play and Zee5.

    Vodafone Vs Reliance Jio Rs. 399 Prepaid Plan: Details

    Vodafone used to offer 1.5GB data with this plan earlier. Now, this plan ships 3GB data per day, which seems good. This plan comes under the company's double data scheme. The plan provides benefits for 56 days. The Reliance Jio only ships 1.5GB data, 100 messages, and free calls on the same network. It includes 2,000 minutes for off-net calls. This means Vodafone plans are much more attractive benefits with these plans.

    Vodafone And Reliance Jio Rs. 599 and Rs. 555 Prepaid Plan: Details
     

    These two plans are giving tough competition to each other. The Vodafone Rs. 599 prepaid plan offers 3GB data per day, 100 messages, and unlimited calls to all networks. This plan is valid for 84 days. The Reliance Jio Rs. 555 plan comes with 2GB of 4G data per day. Alongside, customers get 100 SMS per day and 1000 minutes for calling to Vodafone, Airtel, Idea, BSNL, and MTNL.

     

    vodafone reliance jio
    Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 21:47 [IST]
