What Exactly Is Spectrum And Why It Is Important For Telecom Sector?

There are high chances that the government might not sell 5G airwaves in the upcoming auction due to its high pricing. But, the Department of Telecom is likely to sell 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, and 2500 MHz under the 4G airwaves.

On the other hand, the ministry has not floated the cabinet note on the same, but now it is expected that soon it will take some decision as Supreme Court has already given its verdict on AGR. However, the main question that arises here is that what exactly the spectrum means and why the telecom industry is dependent on the same. So, today, we are trying to explain the meaning and its importance in the telecom industry.

What Is Spectrum And Why It Is Important?

You guys must have heard the Spectrum word several times but what exactly does this mean. Many people believe that it is related to a 2G scam. But, you'll be surprised to know that spectrum basically means a range of radio- waves that allow you to communicate. The radio waves transmit data and any kind of communication requires a basic frequency range to work. In fact, mobile devices, FM radio, and all those devices that have Bluetooth require radio waves.

The spectrum is a lifeline of the telecom sector and the whole industry is dependent on the same. It is worth mentioning that a telecom spectrum has been allocated by the Department of Telecom only. The ministry allows all operators to purchase the spectrum so that they can operate smoothly and offer the best communication services to their customers.

Spectrum Bands In India

At present, the telecom operators are offering 2G, 3G, and 4G airwaves in India. Apart from these bands, the ministry is planning to sell to 5G airwaves in the country. However, the government has not announced any date for the auction. For the unware, the 2G airwaves had been allocated in 1992, while 3G airwaves was introduced in 2008, and the 4G network was launched in 2012. Notably, Airtel was the first operator that launched 4G services in India.

