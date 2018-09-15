ENGLISH

What is e-SIM on the iPhone XS? How to get an e-SIM in India from Jio and Airtel

e-SIM card is only available in ten countries

    Apple finally launched an iPhone with dual SIM card capability. In fact, both the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max does support dual SIM cards (depending on market). In China, a user can use two physical SIM cards, whereas, in countries like India and the US, a user can use a single physical SIM and an e-SIM.

    What is an e-SIM card?

    As the name suggests e-SIM is an electronic SIM, which does not have a physical form factor. Instead, a telecom provider can programme the SIM details to a smartphone (the SIM will be embedded into the iPhones). Coming to India, Jio, and Airtel are the only two telecom providers, which support e-SIM cards in India.

    How to get an e-SIM in India?

    As mentioned earlier, the only way to use dual SIM card slot on the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max is through the e-SIM feature. To get an e-SIM card, a user has to visit the Airtel or Jio store and has to submit the required documents for verification. Later, the SIM details will be programmed to the smartphone (in this case the iPhone XS or the iPhone XS Max). The complete process should not take more than a single day, as biometric verification is the standard SIM issuance protocol.

    Airtel is only offering e-SIM cards for those who have a postpaid connection. As of now, there is no information on how to available an e-SIM on Airtel for e pre-paid connection. Albeit, Jio is offering e-SIM cards for both pre-paid and post-paid connections with any plan at free of cost under JioEverywhereConnect feature.

    e-SIM supported countries?

    As of now, only ten countries supports e-SIM cards, which includes in India. Jio and Airtel are the only two telecom providers in India that support e-SIM.

    Austria

    Canada

    Croatia

    Czech Republic

    Germany

    Hungary

      India

    Spain

    UK

    US

    T-Mobile

    Bell

    Hrvatski Telekom

    T-Mobile

    Telekom

    Magyar Telecom

    Airtel

    Vodafone Spain

    EE

    AT&T

      

      

      

      

    Vodafone

      

    Reliance Jio

      

      

    T-Mobile

      

      

      

      

      

      

      

      

      

    Verizon

