What Makes Vodafone-Idea’s Rs. 555 Prepaid Pack Better Than Reliance Jio’s Plan Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Vodafone-Idea is facing a financial crisis, but that hasn't stopped it from expanding its coverage in all circles. The telecom operator has refarmed its 3G into 4G network in Karnataka. Besides, India's third-largest telecom operator is providing dozens of benefits with its prepaid packs.

There is one pack where Vodafone-Idea is far ahead of Airtel and Reliance Jio. Yes, you heard it right as we are talking about the Vodafone-Idea plan of Rs. 555. So, let's find out the difference between Vodafone-Idea and Reliance Jio pack.

Vodafone-Idea Rs. 555 Prepaid Pack: Check Benefits

Vodafone-Idea plan of Rs. 555 offers 1.5GB of data every day, 100 messages per day, and unlimited calling for 77 days. It includes Binge all night, weekend data rollover facility, and access to the Vi application for the same period.

Reliance Jio Rs. 555 Prepaid Pack: Check Benefits

Reliance Jio offers more data benefits with this pack. India's largest telecom operator offers 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited calling, Jio apps access, including JioNews, JioCloud, JioSecurity, and more. This prepaid plan lasts for 84 days.

Which Rs. 555 Plan Is Better?

The major difference between the two packs is the weekend data rollover facility, where all users are allowed to use the remaining data of the week on Saturday and Sunday. In addition, the binge all night offer makes the Vodafone-Idea plan is a perfect choice for all users who are looking for data at night time especially between 12 AM to 6 AM.

This offer of the company does not come up with FUP on the data. On the other hand, the Reliance Jio plan is designed for those users that are eyeing more data options as it comes for 84 days, whereas the Vodafone-Idea pack offers benefits for only 77 days. This is the only difference between both packs and which is why we suggest you to look at a plan as per your needs.

It is important to note that Vodafone-Idea is the only operator that offers double data benefits in few circles, which means users are getting 4G to 6GB data per day with the prepaid packs.

