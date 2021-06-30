Why Are Telecom Operators Launching Prepaid Plans Without SMS Benefit? Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Even though all the telecom operators have different approaches towards the business, all are eyeing new customers. This is why telcos have come up with a new strategy to attract users to high-end plans. Both Reliance Jio and Vi (Vodafone-Idea) have started removing outgoing messages from their entry-level packs.

In addition, the recent move also indicates that the leading telecom operators shows want to retain users who are looking for data and calling benefits at affordable prices. Also, the customers are using social media platforms for sending messages and very few customers are using SMSes.

Reliance Jio And Vodafone-Idea Packs Without SMS Benefit

Reliance Jio's pack of Rs. 98, where users are getting 1.5GB of data daily for 14 days. This plan also ships unlimited calling along with a Jio apps subscription.

However, the company is not providing any outgoing message benefits with the plan. Similarly, Vodafone-Idea has launched a plan of Rs. 99 and 109, where users will get 1GB of data and unlimited calling for 18 and 20 days. However, users are not getting any message benefits. This means users cannot send messages from Rs. 99 and Rs. 109 plan.

Reliance Jio And Airtel Focusing On High-End Plans

It is worth noting that these packs are likely to focus on high-end plans those are providing SMS benefits. In case customers are looking for packs that ships SMS benefit. Additionally, these plans enable companies to retain low-income customers as they can contribute to the average revenue per user of the company.

Furthermore, the low-income group doesn't mind recharging these numbers with these affordable plans as these packs ships data and calling benefits.

Surprisingly, Airtel also offers a plan of Rs. 19 provides unlimited voice calling and 200MB data benefit for only two days. This plan does not offer any message benefit.

It is worth considering that providing 100 messages per day is not making any sense despite telcos providing data benefits.

Additionally, these packs might stop customers to choose MNP to change their telecom operator as plans do not provide a normal balance. This is why customers cannot send messages to change the operator.

