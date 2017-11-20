You can 1GB data at just Rs. 20 from this Bengaluru-based startup

Until the advent of Reliance Jio in the last year, we were spending around Rs. 250 for 1GB of 3G/4G data. But the situation charged as soon as Jio started offering free 4G data for free for the first few months of its rollout.

After this, Jio started giving a tough competition to the other companies by offering unlimited data at dirt cheap prices. Apparently, the other telecom operators had to follow suit in order to stay competitive in the market. Now, a Bengaluru-based startup called Wifi Dabba has attempted something new to bring the cost of data further down.

The co-founder of Wifi Dabba, Shubhendu Sharma has claimed that the data cost in India is pretty high right now. He stated that even after the launch of the Jio, there is increased possibility for the price wars to arise. He added that they are certain that they can drop the prices further.

The 13-month old Wifi Dabba is already selling data at very cheap prices of 100MB for just Rs. 2. Also, there are plans offering 500MB of data for Rs. 10 and 1GB of data for Rs. 20. All the plans have a uniform validity of 24 hours. This is pretty cheap in comparison to Reliance Jio offering 1GB data at Rs. 52 for the prepaid customers.

The company aims to offer super cheap data at super-fast speeds at rates starting from as low as Rs. 2. Users have the option to choose the data limit and validity as well based on their requirement from the company's website. Wifi Dabba provides data as prepaid tokens those are sold via small shops such as local bakeries and tea stalls in Bengaluru.

You need not download any app on your phone to use the tokens. You just have to key in your mobile number and fill the OTP for verification purposes and key in the token and connect to the internet. The company claims that they can provide an internet speed of 50 Mbps within 100 to 200 meters radius. Already, the company has installed 350 routers across the city and received over 1800 connection requests.