40% carbon emission reduction in telecom network by 2022-23: TRAI

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recommended 40 percent carbon emission reduction in telecom network by 2022-23.

"The target for reduction in carbon emission be set as 30 percent by the year 2019-20 taking the base year as 2011-12 and 40 percent by the year 2022-23. The targets should be reviewed in the year 2022-23," Trai said in its recommendation.

The regulator has given the target of five percent by the year 2012-2013, eight percent by the year 2014-2015, 12 percent of the year 2016-2017 and 17 percent by the year 2018-2019 for carbon emission reduction.

Since we are already in the year 2017-18, it is felt appropriate to define the targets for at least next 3 - 4 years after which the recommendations and targets could be reviewed, TRAI noted.

TRAI said that the carbon emission reduction targets for the mobile network have been fixed at 17 percent by the year 2018-19 taking the based the year 2011-12. In view of the fact that the average reduction of carbon footprint by 2015-16 is 26.96 percent, the carbon emission reduction by 30 percent should be met by 2019-20, and 40 percent by the year 2022-23. The same should be reviewed in the year 2022-23 to fix the targets for the future.

TRAI has recommended that the telecom operators should voluntarily adopt the renewable energy technology (RET) solutions, energy efficient equipment, and high capacity fast charging storage solutions etc to meet the target for reduction of carbon footprint.

It has also suggested that the electricity generated by the RET solutions funded or maintained by the telecom operators should be subtracted from overall carbon emission of the company, irrespective of its use.