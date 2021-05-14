500 Telcos Plan To Launch 5G Services Over Low Band Spectrum: GSA News oi-Priyanka Dua

More than 500 telecom operators in 173 countries are planning to launch LTE and 5G services using low-band spectrum as per the GSA report. The report said 400 telecom operators used the same technology to launch the LTE and 5G services in their countries.

Besides, the Global Mobile Suppliers Association report claims that 162 telecom operators in 68 countries have launched 5G services with the 3GPP approved standard. The report said that these telecom operators are already offering both mobile and internet services with the same technology.

"Low-band spectrum is very important for expanding network coverage especially in suburban/rural deployment scenarios, ensuring service continuity across different geographies, enhancing service quality in indoor environments," said Joe Barrett, President of the GSA.

In addition, the report said that 37 countries have announced their date to launch the 5G services in 2021-2022 with 3GPP standards. Also, the report predicts that there will be an increase in the low- bands spectrum auction in the coming years.

3GPP Suggested 5G Standard

3GPP 5G standard might enable all governments, regulators, and the whole telecom industry to work and build the secure 5G network in their countries. The report claim that 3GPP complaint 5G services offer services to 756 devices, which means several countries have already accepted the same standards.

"Mobile operators are demanding low-band spectrum, and some specific bands like 410-430 MHz, 450 MHz, or 900 MHz also play an important role in specific industries for the creation of a private network," Barrett added.

5Gi Standard For India

It is worth mentioning that despite several countries have opted for the 3GPP standard, India might launch services on homemade standard, which is 5Gi. This is the first time India adopted its standard. In fact, International Telecommunications Union has also accepted the 5Gi standard for the upcoming 5G network in the country.

The situation is completely different as Airtel is not willing to launch their service on the Indian standards. The telco believes that the 5Gi standard might increase the overall cost.

Similarly, TRAI asked COAI to prepare the list of pros and cons of the Indian standard. However, we believe that Airtel's reasons are valid as any new technology might affect the company's investment plan in the network.

Best Mobiles in India