5G Battle: Everything You Should Know About Airtel And Reliance Jio's Plans

The DoT has finally allowed telecom operators to make some advancements in their technology to offer 5G services in India. However, the telecom operators to give six months prior notice to launch 5G services in the country. So, this means that the upcoming spectrum auction will give you a clear picture of the 5G radiowaves.

On the other hand, two private players have claimed that their networks are fully ready with 5G ready. Airtel has become the first telecom operator that demonstrated a live 5G network in Hyderabad city. Airtel used its 1800 MHz band and Oppo smartphones to test the networks.

Airtel 5G Network: Pricing And Other Details

The operator said that it will start offering 5G services in the country as soon as they will get approvals from the government. "We can start offering 5G services as soon as we get approvals from the government. We just need to flip the switch now," chief executive Gopal Vittal said during the virtual briefing.

Meanwhile, Vittal has refused to announce on the pricing front; but said that ARPU should be Rs. 200 and later it should increase to Rs. 300. This means that there are high chances that Airtel might increase the tariffs prices to get that much ARPU.

Furthermore, Airtel said that its network is capable enough to offer 10x speeds, 10x latency, and 100x concurrency if we compare it with the 4G network. "Airtel 5G is capable of delivering 10x speeds, 10x latency, and 100x concurrency when compared to existing technologies. Specifically, in the demonstration in Hyderabad, users were able to download a full-length movie in a matter of seconds on a 5G phone," Airtel said.

Reliance Jio 5G Plans

Similarly, Reliance Jio, Chairman Mukesh Ambani also said that will launch 5G services in the second half of this year. Ambani also emphasized the 2G Mukt and Atma Nirbhar Bharat. For the unaware, Jio has managed to get 1 Gbps speed during its initial testing. While Airtel claims that it has delivered 3 Gbps speed, which is again higher than Reliance Jio speed.

