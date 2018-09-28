ENGLISH

5G launch to enhance the possibilities of affordable telecom services across sectors

The new also policy aimed at providing broadband connectivity at 50 Mbps to every citizen, 1 Gbps connectivity to all Gram Panchayats of India by 2020 and 10 Gbps by 2022.

    The launch of 5G services will enhance the possibilities of affordable telecom services across sectors, said Akhil Gupta, Vice Chairman, Bharti Group & Executive Chairman, Bharti Infratel.

    He said: "The National Digital Communications Policy (NDCP-2018) is a fine document drafted with a visionary approach. From the industry point of view, it is the simplest and straightforward vision put together.

    Meanwhile, Union Cabinet has recently has approved the NDCP-2018 to provide "broadband to all.

    The new also policy aimed at providing broadband connectivity at 50 Mbps to every citizen, 1 Gbps connectivity to all Gram Panchayats of India by 2020 and 10 Gbps by 2022 and to ensure connectivity to all uncovered areas.

    It also aims at providing a "ubiquitous, resilient, secure and affordable" digital communication services. In addition to that, it aims to attract investments of $100 billion in the digital communications sector.

    Gupta further said that "To attain a successful implementation of 5G network in India, there is a need for huge infrastructure setup and the provisions to share them. Also, the spectrum fee should not be looked as a revenue generator by the government. Rather, the government should look at facilitating a smooth allocation of the spectrum so that affordable and effective 5G implementation can be achieved. It can look at a revenue share model to make up to the losses occurred during the spectrum auction, if any."

    Furthermore, the policy advocates for the establishment of a National Digital Grid by creating a National Fibre Authority.

    Rishi Bhatnagar, President - Aeris Communications India, said that the positive outlook of the Indian Government on the early deployment of 5G in the country for achieving a globally-competitive product development and manufacturing ecosystem targeting 50 percent of India's market and 10 percent of the global market over 5-7 years is very encouraging. He also emphasized that for a holistic and increased adoption of 5G in India, it is critical to establish a functional ecosystem of mobile handsets, chipsets and device manufacturers, technologists, system integrators and telecom service providers.

    Story first published: Friday, September 28, 2018, 22:27 [IST]
