5G Rollout For Commercial Services Might Take Some Time: Report

Even though telecom operators are reportedly planning to launch 5G services in September, it seems that commercial use is far behind as per a new report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services. The financial firms believe that it will take a couple of years for the commercial rollout.

The firm also highlighted has also increased the timeframe and said spectrum availability and ecosystem development might take longer. The report comes after Airtel demonstrated 5G networks in Hyderabad. The operator demonstrated an 1800 MHz band via non-standalone technology.

"We believe India has the potential to become a global hub for 5G innovation. To make that happen we need the ecosystem to come together with applications, devices, and network innovation. We are more than ready to do our bit," Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO, Bharti Airtel said.

The financial firm said that Airtel showcased its capabilities in 5G. "There is no incremental capex as it would over time offset 4G capex and part of the investment would be fungible," Motilal Oswal said in a report.

The firm believes that currently, Airtel has a large amount spectrum between 1800 Mhz and 2100 Mhz bands along with several sub-Giga bands. It also believes that the Airtel spectrum can be refarmed into 5G in India.

"Standalone (SA) network rollout would require a new core. So, initial deployment would be on NSA, and then for certain pockets, it would be deployed on a SA network," the firm added further. Meanwhile, IT Minister of India Ravi Shankar Prasad said that India might start testing 5G networks soon. He said that India has already built a 5G testbed, which means the test will start soon.

Prasad also pointed out that telecom operators should build a network with the Indian suppliers. Notably, the Indian government is finalizing the list of all vendors that can participate in the 5G development in the country, which means both ZTE and Huawei can participate in the process.

