5G Rollout In India Slated For 2022-23

The government of India seems to be gearing up to roll out 5G networks in the country as soon as this year. The government has started the groundwork for the 5G spectrum auctions that are slated to happen soon. We can expect the 5G mobile services to be rolled out within 2022-23 by the telcos who are performing trials in several cities across the country now.

Reportedly, 5G connectivity will contribute $450 billion to the Indian economy. Eventually, it will increase the pace of development and create numerous jobs as well in the country.

Also, there will be collaboration opportunities with partners from other countries, including Australia and Japan. Recently, the Chairman of NEC Corporation Nobuhiro Endo met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tokyo. This meeting brought in little optimism about the 5G rollout in India as Japan assured to contribute to smart cities and 5G projects in India.

5G Rollout In India By 2022-23

As per the Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the 5G services will be rolled out in India in August or September. Given that the telecom operators in the country might need six months from the time of the spectrum auction to roll out their 5G services. However, these companies have extended time up to May 2022 to test their networks.

It could be possible for telecom operators to fast-track the commercial rollout. Instead, they could roll out 5G services in phases before the actual commercial rollout.

Devusinh Chauhan, the Gujarat Minister of State for Communications, said in Rajya Sabha that the spectrum auctions will happen soon. Earlier, we came across reports that the 5G spectrum auctions will happen this month. He further added that four telcos have been allotted a spectrum for conducting trials.

During the budget speech, Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman stated that 5G mobile services would be rolled out within 2022-23.

TRAI planned to put the existing bands, including 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz and new spectrum bands such as 600 MHz, 3300-3670 MHz and 24.25-28.5 GHz in the upcoming spectrum auction. As a part of the 5G rollout, India is in plans to increase its fiber backbone to 2.5 million kilometers by 2022. Currently, it is 1.5 million kilometers.

