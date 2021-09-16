5G Spectrum Auction Might Take Place In February 2022 News oi-Priyanka Dua

The much-awaited 5G spectrum auction is likely to take place in February next year in India. In fact, there are chances that the Department of Telecommunication might try to conduct the auction in January. This development comes soon after the government announced a relief package for the telecom sector.

Notably, the government has fixed the auction calendar (the spectrum auction will take place in the last quarter of every financial year).

"Today's reform package is good enough for ensuring competition, definitely it is good enough for survival of the players and making sure this is a healthy sector where competition stays robust. I honestly believe once we do a little bit of more changes that are there in pipeline, more players will come," Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was quoted by PTI.

The report said that the government has no plan to stop here as it wants to improve the health of the telecom sector. In fact, the telecom minister said that all telecom operators are happy with the new reforms. "All the three big players feel that this was absolutely what was needed," the minister said.

On a pricing of the 5G spectrum, he said that TRAI is consulting and the let them take a call. He further added that the government will come up with detailed circulars on every decision taken in the cabinet meeting, including changing the definition of AGR. The cabinet has removed all nontelecom items from adjusted gross revenues dues.

"The thought process behind this reform package is looking at next 25 years timeframe...what are the corrections we need to do, what are the reforms we need to do, structural changes we need to make. All that should lead to benefits for the weakest sections of society, and better facilities for those marginalized and living in far-flung areas," the minister said.

It is worth noting that telecom operators are conducting 5G trials; however, the decision on the price, bands, and technology is yet to be taken. But still, we expect that soon the Department of Telecommunication will take a decision on the same as the auction is likely to be held early next year.

