5G Spectrum Prices Need To be Critically Monitored: Reliance Jio

Clearing its stand on the spectrum auction, Reliance Jio has asserted that the prices of the 5G spectrum need to be "critically looked at.". According to Jio, "The government should have a clear roadmap for the timely availability of the spectrum."

The telco also suggested that higher floor prices will lead to 5G networks being unviable, and therefore it's getting delayed. "Moreover, spectrum should be made continuously available to the industry between the two auctions at the price determined during the last auction," Reliance Jio Infocomm board member Mahendra Nahata was quoted by PTI.

This is not the first time that Reliance Jio has raised its voice against the 5G spectrum pricing. Earlier, Economic Times reported that Jio wants to conduct trail first and develop use cases, due to high prices. "5G spectrum should be auctioned in 2021. Nobody will buy 5G now because there is no use case, the price is exorbitantly high," Jio executive was quoted as saying. For the unaware, TRAI has recommended Rs. 492 crore per MHz in the 3.3-3.6GHz bands. The regulator has also mandated that telcos buy in blocks of 20Ghz.

Reliance Jio Launches AI Based Voice Call Assistant

Reliance Jio has introduced- an artificial intelligence-based, Video Call Assistant (Bot), on Monday (October 14) in India. The newly launched technology can be accessed through the 4G call without installing any other application.

The solution can provide human-like interaction and high-quality customer engagement experience. It comes with multilingual capabilities so that customers can communicate in their language. Besides, the new platform comes with an auto-learning feature, that helps in providing correct answers.

The platform can listen to customers' questions and properly respond to them. Also, the platform can be helpful for big or small businesses. Furthermore, the company has designed this solution with Radisys, a Reliance Industries subsidiary.

