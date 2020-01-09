5G Trials Might Get Delayed Again, Telecom Operators Seek Time To Submit Proposals: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

The smartphone makers are planning to bring their 5G handsets in the first half of this year in India. But now, it has been reported that the operators are not ready for the trails. Telecom operators such as Vodafone-Idea, Airtel, and Reliance Jio are reportedly planning to write to telecom ministry to delay the 5G trials in the country, reports Economic Times.

According to the report, telecom companies need to submit many documents and details to the ministry by January 10. The report also reveals that the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) is planning to write a letter to the ministry soon. However, Rajan Mathews, director-general of COAI confirmed that so far the extension date is not finalized.

"There are three scenarios - rural, semi-urban and urban areas - for which information and a proper plan needs to be submitted including information from each gear vendor and telecom operator. This information gathering will take time, which is why we are seeking an extension," Mathews was quoted by the newspaper.

The telecom ministry has decided to provide a 5G spectrum to licensees for the trials. Trials were supposed to happen in 2019, but somehow it got delayed due to the pricing. In fact, telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad earlier said that the ministry will do trials in 100 days. However, that time has already passed.

Apart from that, the telecom ministry allowed both Huawei and ZTE to take part in the trials. Allowing Huawei in the 5G trials in itself is a very important decision since the United States is forcing all countries to prohibit Huawei from taking participation. The former has raised many questions on the security part and said that the company is very close to the Chinese government, and its equipment can spy the important details of the companies.

