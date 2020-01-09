ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    5G Trials Might Get Delayed Again, Telecom Operators Seek Time To Submit Proposals: Report

    By
    |

    The smartphone makers are planning to bring their 5G handsets in the first half of this year in India. But now, it has been reported that the operators are not ready for the trails. Telecom operators such as Vodafone-Idea, Airtel, and Reliance Jio are reportedly planning to write to telecom ministry to delay the 5G trials in the country, reports Economic Times.

    5G Trials Might Get Delayed Again

     

    According to the report, telecom companies need to submit many documents and details to the ministry by January 10. The report also reveals that the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) is planning to write a letter to the ministry soon. However, Rajan Mathews, director-general of COAI confirmed that so far the extension date is not finalized.

    "There are three scenarios - rural, semi-urban and urban areas - for which information and a proper plan needs to be submitted including information from each gear vendor and telecom operator. This information gathering will take time, which is why we are seeking an extension," Mathews was quoted by the newspaper.

    The telecom ministry has decided to provide a 5G spectrum to licensees for the trials. Trials were supposed to happen in 2019, but somehow it got delayed due to the pricing. In fact, telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad earlier said that the ministry will do trials in 100 days. However, that time has already passed.

    Apart from that, the telecom ministry allowed both Huawei and ZTE to take part in the trials. Allowing Huawei in the 5G trials in itself is a very important decision since the United States is forcing all countries to prohibit Huawei from taking participation. The former has raised many questions on the security part and said that the company is very close to the Chinese government, and its equipment can spy the important details of the companies.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: 5g trai reliance jio airtel vodafone
    Story first published: Thursday, January 9, 2020, 13:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 9, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue