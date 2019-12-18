5G Trials Will Happen In Current Financial Year: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

Despite the fact that the telecom industry is facing a major financial crisis, the government is planning to start trials for 5G services in the country. While there are chances that spectrum auction could be delayed to the FY21, The Economic Times reported.

"The telecom department was reviewing the applications submitted by telecom carriers and technology vendors on 5G trials, and that it hadn't taken a call on whether to allow China's Huawei to participate in the process, "an official was quoted by the newspaper. Adding to that, "The 5G trials are expected to start in the last quarter (January-March) of the current financial year."

Besides, the official confirms that the ministry has received many applications for 5G trials. On the other hand, Telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad informed that the spectrum auction is likely to happen in March-April. The report states that Digital Communication Commission is also planning to meet soon to consider the pricing and quantum of the spectrum.

Telecom Operators Believes 5G Reserve Prices Are Too High

It is worth mentioning that all telecom operators have been demanding to revise the base price of the 5G spectrum was too high. However, the ministry has already cleared its stand earlier and said that there are no plans for revision. Prasad has also informed this in Lok Sabha that the base price has been recommended by the regulator TRAI.

Prasad said," The value of unsold spectrum as on date as per valuation by TRAI in its recommendations on Auction of Spectrum in 700 MHz, 800MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300-3400 MHz, 3400-3600MHz Bands dated August 1, 2018, is Rs 4.9 lakh crores." For the unaware, at present, the telecom industry is under Rs. 7 lakh crore debt and now they have to pay their AGR dues in January.

