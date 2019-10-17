5G Will Enable Telecom Operators Manage Huge Data Growth: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson believes that 5G will help telecom operators to handle the huge data growth which is expected to come in three to four years, reports IANS. According to the report, there is a huge demand for 5G in India.

"There is a demand for 5G and there is a need. Just look around India Mobile Congress 2019, and you will see that everyone wants to touch and feel 5G. They want to understand how this technology can solve our problems," Nitin Bansal, Head of Ericsson India, was quoted by the news agency. Adding to that, "But to enjoy the benefits of 5G, the whole ecosystem has to fall in place. Spectrum has to be auctioned, and fiber has to be in place, and we will also need the devices."

On the other hand, almost all telecom operators have requested the government to cut the price of the 5G spectrum, due to the financial crisis.

Ericsson, Qualcomm Demonstrated First Live 5G Video Call At IMC

Ericsson has demonstrated its first-ever live 5G video call in India, using a 28 GHz spectrum. The company has also partnered with Qualcomm to showcase this video call. The call was made at the ongoing India Mobile Congress 2019.

The demonstration was done on a smartphone which comes with the Snapdragon 855 mobile platform with Snapdragon X50 5G Modem-RF System. It includes Ericsson's 5G NR radio, RAN Compute products, and 5G Evolved Packet Core MillimeterWave (mmWave).

For the unaware, 5G networks are commercial in North America and being rolled out in many advanced countries including Japan and Korea, where 28 GHz and 39 GHz spectrum bands are being considered for 5G deployments. For mobile networks, the mmWave spectrum will be an important capacity layer for both 4G and 5G.

