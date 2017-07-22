6 telecom operators understated revenues by more than Rs 61,000 crore: CAG

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) said that it has found that telecom majors in India under reported an average gross revenue (AGR) of Rs 61,064 crore in the financial year 2011 to 2105.

The report titled "Sharing of Revenue by Private Telecom Service Providers" tabled in the Lok Sabha by the auditor pertains to the period of audit 2010-11 to 2014-15 for Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India, Idea Cellular, Reliance Communications, and Aircel.

CAG found short payments of Rs 7,698 crore to the government's exchequer because of the understatement of revenues by Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Cellular, Sistema Shyam TeleServices (SSTL), RCom and Aircel.

"The verification of records of six PSPs (private service providers) by audit indicated total understatement of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of Rs 61,064.56 crore by the six telecom companies," CAG said.

In its report, the CAG said that the Sunil Mittal-led Airtel owes the government Rs 2,602.24 crore in license fee and spectrum usage charge (SUC) and Rs 1,245.91 crore in interest for 2010-11 to 2014-15. Similarly, Vodafone owes Rs 3,331.79 crore including Rs 1,178.84 crore in interest. It said that Idea Cellular owes Rs 1,136.29 crore in license fee and spectrum usage charge (SUC) and Rs 657.88 crore in interest. RCom, Aircel, and SSTL owe Rs 1,911.17 crore, Rs 1,226.65 crore, and Rs 116.71 crore, respectively.