60% Indian two-wheeler users answer phones while riding: Samsung

According to a survey conducted by Samsung, Nearly 60 percent of Indian two-wheeler users admit to 'instinctively' answering their mobile phones when riding, while 14 percent of Indian pedestrians admit to taking selfies while crossing the road.

Samsung as part of its 'Safe India' campaign that seeks to spread awareness about the dangers of irresponsible usage of mobile phones, including taking selfies on the road.

The 'Safe India' campaign was recently launched by Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways and Shipping.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways and Shipping, said, "Irresponsible usage of mobile phones, including the new trend of taking selfies on the road, is becoming one of the major causes of road accidents today. We want to bring down the annual road accident fatality figure of 1.5 lakh, which is the highest in the world, by 50 percent."

Gadkari said, "For this, we are already working on a multi-pronged strategy but need a lot of support from industry to be successful. We are glad that corporates such as Samsung are playing their part in this campaign. I invite all mobile manufacturers to contribute to this effort and help curb accidents due to an irresponsible use of mobile phones."

The survey conducted across 12 cities in India revealed that one-in-three car drivers tend to send a text message from behind the wheel if it were 'important'.

Pedestrians' attitude to safety is no different from drivers, according to the survey. Of the pedestrians who responded, 64 percent said they regularly answer the phone while crossing a road, while a further 18 percent said they would immediately respond to a call from their superior at work, even if crossing a road.