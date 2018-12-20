66% of companies plans to deploy 5G by 2020: Gartner

According to a new survey by Gartner, Sixty-six percent of organizations have plans to deploy 5G by 2020 but are wary of the lack of readiness of communications service providers (CSPs) in making 5G networks ready by then.

It said the IoT communications remains the most popular target use case for 5G, with 59 percent of the organizations surveyed expecting 5G-capable networks to be widely used for the purpose. The next most popular use case is video, which was chosen by 53 percent of the respondents.

"In terms of 5G adoption, end-user organizations have clear demands and expectations for 5G use cases," said Sylvain Fabre, senior research director at Gartner.

"However, one major issue that 5G users face is the lack of readiness of communications service providers (CSPs). Their 5G networks are not available or capable enough for the needs of organizations," Fabre said.

To fully exploit 5G, a new network topology is required, including new network elements such as edge computing, core network slicing, and radio network densification.

"In the short to medium term, organizations wanting to leverage 5G for use cases such as IoT communications, video, control and automation, fixed wireless access and high-performance edge analytics cannot fully rely on 5G public infrastructure for delivery," added Fabre.

The report pointed out that by 2022, half of the CSPs that have completed commercial 5G deployments will fail to monetize their back-end technology infrastructure investments, due to systems not fully meeting 5G use case requirements.

Gartner also advises that to meet the demands of businesses, technology product managers planning 5G infrastructure solutions should focus on 5G networks that offer not only 5G radio but also core slicing and edge computing infrastructure and services for private networks.

"Private networks for enterprises will be the most direct option for businesses that want to benefit from 5G capabilities early on," said Fabre.