Act Fibernet Offering Free Upgrade With Unlimited 300Mbps Data: How To Avail?

Act Fibernet has announced a new speed upgrade offer which will provide up to 300Mbps speed and unlimited data to the consumers without any FUP. The company is providing this offer until March 31, 2020. ACT Fibernet is providing good offers to hold its consumer base and is offering this free upgrade to everyone. However, do note that this offer will be valid this month and the unlimited data with 300Mbps speed will be gone after March 31.

How to Upgrade Act Fibernet

The company has already started sending out email newspapers to all the consumers to inform them about the free upgrade program. ACT Fibernet has also posted on its official Twitter handle about the free unlimited data without FUP with 300Mbps speed. Here is the following step to redeem the offer:

To avail this offer you need to first download the ACT Fibernet app on your smartphone via Play Store of App Store.

Now, you have to log in to your Act Fibernet account by entering your mobile number and OTP.

Within the app, you can see "Click to Boost" tap on the banner.

This will take you to a dedicated page from where you can opt for the free upgrade to unlimited 300Mbps data till March 31.

The company is not offering this free upgrade to any selected circles it's available across the country where ever, the service provider is operating. The one who is using the entry-level plans will also be able to receive 100Mbps speeds upgrade.

Recently, the service provider has also joined hands with Netflix to offer extra data. Currently, the ACT Blaze plan offers 450GB data with a bandwidth speed of 100Mbps. However, users can also get 1500GB extra data if subscribers are paying for six months or 12 months in advance. The ACT Blaze plan comes with a price tag of Rs. 1,059.

