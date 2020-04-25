ACT Fibernet Sets Up Free Wi-Fi Hotspots And TV In Labor Camps In Bengaluru News oi-Karan Sharma

ACT Fibernet has taken the initiative to help migrant labors in Bengaluru amid the coronavirus lockdown. The broadband service provider has setup eight Wi-Fi hotspots and two TVs at a migrant labor camp to encourage labors to stay inside and avoid gathering.

ACT Fibernet shared some images of its work on the official Twitter handle. The labor camp is said to be located behind the Manyata tech park.

According to the report, this labor camp is accommodating close to 1,000 people and ACT is providing Wi-Fi and TV service to fulfil the entertainment need of the people residing in the camp. The Wi-Fi hotspot is said to allow people to browse unlimited internet at 20Mbps speed.

"We, at ACT Fibernet, are pleased to partner with the Government of Karnataka for installing WiFi hotspots in the migrant camps to assist the workers living here to stay connected with their families. Kudos to our heroes! #ACTFibernet #FeelTheAdvantage #StayConnected," reads Act Fibernet Twitter post.

Reports suggest that ACT Fibernet responded this way after receiving a request from city police to provide the communication and entertainment facilities at the migrant camp.

At the beginning of March, the service provider announced that it would provide unlimited data with a speed of 30Mbps to all its users. The plan was announced after most of the companies started asking employees to work from home across the nation. The offer was initially announced for March, but later looking at the lockdown scenario the company extended it to April 30.

Meanwhile, a Delhi based start-up called Green Grapes Devices has announced it two new products - the Face Recognition Temperature Detector and an automated sensor-based Sanitization Tunnel.

According to the company, the face recognition temperature detector is equipped with infrared temperature detection and face recognition which tells the body temperature of an individual standing in front of it.

The company also introduced an automated sensor-based Sanitization Tunnel which disinfects a person who walks through the tunnel with overhead sprayers sprinkling the disinfectant solution of Quaternary Ammonium Compound (QAC). The average time to disinfect an individual is between five to seven seconds.

