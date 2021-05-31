Just In
Actress Juhi Chawla Files Lawsuit Against 5G Trials; Urges “Efficient Research” Before Deployment
5G network in India is still in its infancy, but telcos are now gearing up for initial trials. However, there could be several roadblocks ahead. The latest one comes as a lawsuit filed by Bollywood actress and environmentalist Juhi Chawla, who believes that the 5G network could be alarming and a threat to the health of the present and future generations in India.
Juhi Chawla Files Lawsuit Against 5G Network
Juhi Chawla is a well-known personality when it comes to Bollywood. The actress is also an environmentalist and has been using her platform to raise awareness about several social issues. The latest issue to have caught her attention is 5G. Chawla is concerned about the health hazards of the 5G race as it could lead to RF radiation.
Going into the details, the actress says she isn't against the implementation of technological advancements. However, when it comes to 5G implantation, several alarming factors need to be addressed. She said she did some research and found studies about RF radiation generated from wire-free gadgets and network cell towers.
This, she says, is extremely harmful and injurious to the health and safety of the people. Chawla has further filed a lawsuit in Mumbai.
"The present suit is being instituted in order to seek a direction from this Hon'ble court to the arrayed Defendants, to certify to us and, therefore, to the public at large, that 5G technology is safe to humankind, man, woman, adult, child, infant, animals and every type of organisms, to flora, to fauna, and in support thereof, to produce their respective studies regarding RF radiation through mobile cell towers," an official statement by Chawla's spokesperson said.
Furthermore, the statement asks to "conduct an efficient research, and without the participation of private interest, and to subsequently furnish the report and declare whether or not the implementation of 5G in India would be safe, keeping un regards the health and safety of the present and future citizenry on India, including little children and infants, as well as infants of generations to come."
To note, the Department of Telecom has recently allocated spectrum trials to Jio, Airtel, and Vi, granting these telcos to begin 5G trials in India. Moreover, telcos in India have been eyeing AI and IoT for 5G field trials. The latest lawsuit has now raised concerns, and it remains to see how the new roadblock fares.
