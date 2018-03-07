Affected subdomains were public sites that didn’t contain customer specific data, says BSNL

In response to the recent hacking of some of the BSNL websites, State-run telecom operator now said that the affected subdomains were public sites that didn't contain customer-specific data.

"BSNL, being one of the largest Telecom Operators in India, is fully geared up to prevent any data loss related to its employees, customers or stakeholders," the telco said. Adding that with latest technology and equipment, we are serving the communication need of the country to provide affordable services to our esteemed customers. Critical network elements like Mobile Networks, Broadband, Landline networks etc. are fully secured. The customer data resides in fully secured data centers that employ latest security features and are fully protected.

The company also assured its all stakeholders it's fully committed towards the security and privacy of the data and all steps are taken for its protection.

The statement comes after it was reported that French security researcher has claimed to have access to the private database of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited which contains details of more than 47,000 employees.

To recall, last year last year in July the company has faced malware attack on its 2000 broadband modems and suggested users change the default system password.

This is not the first time that any company has suffered from malware attacks, last year in May it was reported that Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio's faced a similar issue where the database has been hacked.

However, the company said the database is safe and that a probe has been ordered to find out what exactly had happened.