AGR Dues: Vodafone-Idea Pays Rs. 3,354 Crores To DOT

After paying Rs. 3,500 crore of dues, Vodafone-Idea has paid Rs. 3,354 crore to the Department of Telecommunication (DOT). The company has made the payment before the Supreme Court ruling. The apex court is likely to hear the modification petition from the telecom operators (Airtel and Vodafone-Idea).

"The Company had earlier paid a sum of Rs.2,500 crores on 17 February 2020 and a further sum of Rs.1,000 crores on 20 February 2020 towards this liability. The company has today paid a further amount of Rs. 3,354 crores to the DoT, being the balance part of the principal amount towards AGR liability," the company said in its BSE filing.

The telco has already filed its self-assessment on the AGR dues to the ministry, where it said that they have a principal amount of only Rs. 6,854 crore for the FY 2006-07 to FY 2018-19. The telco said that as per its estimates they have to pay only Rs. 21, 533 crore for the dues.

However, the ministry has asked them to pay Rs. 53,000 crore dues as soon as possible. "Thus the Company has paid the full principal amount of Rs. 6,854 crores towards the AGR dues," said the regulatory statement.

Meanwhile, the operator has launched two new plans in India. The newly launched plans are only available in a few circles. The Rs. 218 and Rs. 248 plans are valid for 28 days. It includes ZEE5 and Vodafone Play subscription.

The Rs. 218 prepaid plan offers unlimited calling to all networks. The prepaid plan offers 6GB data for 28 days. It also ships 100 messages, while Rs. 248 provides 8GB data for the same period. The plan offers unlimited calling, 100 messages. This plan also includes Zee5 and Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs. 499.

