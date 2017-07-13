Aircel launches new affordable plan: Offers unlimited calls and 1GB of 3G data

Telecom operator, Aircel today has launched the most economical and affordable First Recharge Coupon (FRC) 348 for its customers in UP( East).

The new plan will offer unlimited calls (Local & STD) and 1GB of 3G data per day for 84 days. All Aircel customers with 2G, 3G or 4G handsets can avail this incredible offer and enjoy the best value voice and data proposition in the region.

Rajiv Gupta, Circle Business Head - UP (East), Aircel, said, "Aircel recognizes the trend of customers becoming a multi-service user, hence it becomes imperative for us to introduce fully loaded combo packs which are a solution to their evolving communication needs. FRC 348 is by far the best value proposition in the market as the offer is open for all customers with all types of handsets be it 2G, 3G or 4G."

Gupta says that "This pack is specially designed considering the customers' need for accessing high volumes of data to seamlessly connect with their family members through video chatting, social networking or streaming videos as well as making voice calls without worrying about their balance."

Meanwhile Reliance Jio has recently has revamped its both prepaid and postpaid plans, as we all know that Summer Surprise and Dhan Dhana offer is going to end on July 15 and user have to recharge further to enjoy the benefits.

The company has also launched two new plan of Rs 399 for Prime customers, which offers 1 GB data per day for 84 days ie 84 GB, secondly the plan of Rs 349 where Jio is offering 20 GB data for 56 days.