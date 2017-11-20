Aircel offers voice calls at just 20 paise per minute

Telecom operator Aircel today has announced three plans for its customers in Delhi. Under this new plan, the company is offering voice calls at just 20 paise per minute on the same network.

Speaking on the occasion Harish Sharma, Regional Head North- Aircel said, "We at Aircel are committed to providing unmatched value to our customer with each and every offering of ours. Aircel already offers its customers great value with its UNLIMITED offerings where the customers enjoy Unlimited Calls with a GB data a day for a week at Rs 88 and for 28 days Rs 199."

Sharam said, "With the launch of 20 paise per minute tariff we are confident that we will not only bolster our bond with our existing customers but new telecom users will choose Aircel as their preferred service provider."

Abhijeet Mukherjee, Circle Business Head, Aircel Delhi, also added, "We at Aircel thrive on the trust bestowed upon us by the people of Delhi and our retail partners. Aircel is here to stay and shall continue offering the very best to our customers."

Meanwhile, research firm Care Ratings recently said that has delayed payment of interest on its debt repayment obligations on account of its weak liquidity position.

"The company has delayed in repayment of interest on its debt obligations on account of its weak liquidity position as a result of its continuing weak operational performance in the hyper-competitive telecom sector...the ability of Aircel to improve its operational performance in the current industry scenario will be critical and will continue to be a key rating monitor," the firm added.

The agency further added that the severe competition in the sector post Reliance Jio Infocomm's (Jio) entry has led to drop in Aircel's average revenue per user (ARPU) and its operating margins have been on a downward trend, leading to deterioration in its financial risk profile.

Aircel started its operations with the launch of services in the Chennai circle in 1995. Since then, the company had expanded its operations and became a pan-India player. As on March 31, 2017, Aircel (AL, ACL, and DWL) is present in 22 circles with a total subscriber base of around 90.9 million.