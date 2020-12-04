Airtel Adds 3.8 Million Customers In September, Vi Loses 4.7 Million Users News oi-Priyanka Dua

Even though Reliance Jio is leading in terms of user base it is not adding new subscribers as Airtel beat the former in September 2020. This is the second time Airtel added more new customers than Reliance Jio while Vodafone-Idea has lost customers, as per the latest data issued by TRAI.

According to the TRAI data, Airtel's customer base manages to grow at 1.17 percent to 326.6 million, whereas Reliance Jio registers 0.36 percent growth in September, which means it is serving 404.1 million customers. On the other hand, Vi (Vodafone-Idea) lost 4.7 million users during the same month and now it has 295.5 million customers.

Market Share Of Telecom Operators: TRAI

The telecom regulator also pointed out that Reliance Jio is leading 35.19 percent market share, while Airtel gets 28.44 percent, while Vodafone-Idea gets 27.73 percent, and state-run telecom operator BSNL has 10.36 percent share. The MTNL has only a 0.29 percent share.

In terms of subscribers, Reliance Jio is serving 404.15 million users; however, its active users are close to Airtel, which means 316.49 million. Similarly, Vodafone-Idea has 261.23 million active customers out of the actual number.

Broadband Subscribers In India

TRAI also said that broadband users have been increased to 21.12 million in September. It was 20.47 million in August this year. The report also pointed out that Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is leading the market share with 38.55 percent share, while Airtel has 21.99 percent share, MTNL managed to achieve 15. 10 percent, Reliance Jio garnered 10. 35 percent share, Tata Tele has 8.51 percent share, and Vodafone-Idea gets 2.52 percent share.

This means PSU accounts for 56.65 percent, while the private operators manage 46.35 percent share. The TRAI data also listed the top five broadband players, such as BSNL, Airtel, Atria Convergence Technologies, Reliance Jio, and Hathway.

