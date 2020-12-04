Just In
- 9 min ago Motorola Capri, Capri Plus Budget Phones Launch Expected For Q1 2021
-
- 47 min ago Vivo Y52s Launch Pegged For December 10; Dual-Cameras, Dimensity 720G SoC Tipped
- 1 hr ago Redmi 9 Power India Launch Tipped For December 15
- 1 hr ago New Nokia Phone Stops By FCC Listing Revealing Key Design Details; Is It Nokia 5.4?
Don't Miss
- Finance This Much Shall Be Deducted For Non-Maintenance Of Minimum Balance In Post Office Savings Account
- Movies Akshay Kumar Gets Go-Ahead To Shoot Ram Setu In Ayodhya After Meeting UP CM Yogi Adityanath?
- News FM Nirmala Sitharaman to attend Founding Day of Directorate of Revenue and Intelligence today
- Sports Rumour Has It: PSG forced to sell Madrid target Mbappe if Messi joins from Barca
- Automobiles Ford Cars Midnight Surprise Campaign Introduced In India: Here Are All Details
- Lifestyle Meet The Bijlees’: An Extensive Guide About Electricity For School Kids
- Education Amazon Jobs: Amazon On a Hiring Spree Engaging More Than 1.2 Million People, Recruiting 2,800 Workers On A Daily Basis
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Gujarat In December
Airtel Adds 3.8 Million Customers In September, Vi Loses 4.7 Million Users
Even though Reliance Jio is leading in terms of user base it is not adding new subscribers as Airtel beat the former in September 2020. This is the second time Airtel added more new customers than Reliance Jio while Vodafone-Idea has lost customers, as per the latest data issued by TRAI.
According to the TRAI data, Airtel's customer base manages to grow at 1.17 percent to 326.6 million, whereas Reliance Jio registers 0.36 percent growth in September, which means it is serving 404.1 million customers. On the other hand, Vi (Vodafone-Idea) lost 4.7 million users during the same month and now it has 295.5 million customers.
Market Share Of Telecom Operators: TRAI
The telecom regulator also pointed out that Reliance Jio is leading 35.19 percent market share, while Airtel gets 28.44 percent, while Vodafone-Idea gets 27.73 percent, and state-run telecom operator BSNL has 10.36 percent share. The MTNL has only a 0.29 percent share.
In terms of subscribers, Reliance Jio is serving 404.15 million users; however, its active users are close to Airtel, which means 316.49 million. Similarly, Vodafone-Idea has 261.23 million active customers out of the actual number.
Broadband Subscribers In India
TRAI also said that broadband users have been increased to 21.12 million in September. It was 20.47 million in August this year. The report also pointed out that Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is leading the market share with 38.55 percent share, while Airtel has 21.99 percent share, MTNL managed to achieve 15. 10 percent, Reliance Jio garnered 10. 35 percent share, Tata Tele has 8.51 percent share, and Vodafone-Idea gets 2.52 percent share.
This means PSU accounts for 56.65 percent, while the private operators manage 46.35 percent share. The TRAI data also listed the top five broadband players, such as BSNL, Airtel, Atria Convergence Technologies, Reliance Jio, and Hathway.
-
23,999
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
64,999
-
44,990
-
86,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
20,000
-
14,575
-
17,940
-
13,200
-
27,470
-
11,499
-
51,860
-
2,900
-
2,23,535
-
6,960