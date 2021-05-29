Just In
Airtel Adds Extra Spectrum In Gujarat And Kerala; More States To Be Added
Airtel has become very aggressive in terms of deploying additional spectrum in its operating circles. The telecom operator has deployed an additional 10 MHz spectrum in the 2300 MHz band in Gujarat to increase the coverage and network capacity in the circle.
The operator has also deployed software tools, such as MIMO, 4G Advanced, and Carrier Aggregation in the same circle. Notably, Airtel purchased a 10 MHz spectrum in the auction for Gujarat.
"With this fresh spectrum, Airtel has 70.4MHz of diverse spectrum holdings across 2300/1800/900 bands. The company is well-positioned to serve the growing demand for high-speed data services and its network is fully ready for 5G services," the telco said.
Airtel Deploys Spectrum In Kerala
In addition, the telecom operator has added an extra spectrum in Kerala. The company has deployed a 15 MHz spectrum along with software tools in the same circle. Notably, Airtel deployed a 5 MHz spectrum in the 1800 MHz and 10 MHz in the 2300 MHz band.
Besides, the company is planning to add a 900 MHz band in Gujarat, Bihar, Odisha, UP-East, Kerala, and Jharkhand to increase the data capacity in these circles. The telecom operator acquired 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, and 2300 MHz spectrum bands for Kerala.
"With its diverse spectrum holdings across 1800 FDD, 2100 FDD, 2300 TDD, 900 FDD, the company is well-positioned to serve the growing demand for high-speed data services and its network is fully ready for 5G," the telco said.
Additionally, Airtel plans to add spectrum in Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Odisha to ramp up 4G coverage in these circles. The telecom operator acquired a 355.45 MHz spectrum in the recently concluded auction. The telco purchased spectrum close to Rs. 18,999 crores, whereas Reliance Jio bought spectrum worth Rs. 57,123 crores.
Telcos Are Looking For 5G Trials
It is worth noting that DoT has finally approved 5G trials in the country. The telecom ministry allocated affordable bands for the trials. The ministry also announced that trials should be completed in six months.
However, we believe that Airtel is deploying additional airwaves because the telcos want to improve the data coverage and want to be ready for the 5G network. The telecom operator has demonstrated a 5G network in Hyderabad. And we expect that an additional spectrum is likely to help the telecom operator to conduct the trials smoothly.
