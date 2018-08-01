Airtel Bandwidth on Demand Platform allows users to manage bandwidth in real-time

India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel announced the launch of its new platform namely Bandwidth on Demand for customers across the globe, enabling them to efficiently manage bandwidth requirements real-time.

The platform is a step towards providing flexible and efficient network solutions for our customers giving them the control they need for building businesses of today.

According to the telco, this platform offers quick activation to access, configure and monitor bandwidth requirements and gives full control to the users to provision bandwidth whenever and wherever they need it.

With this new platform, customers will have the flexibility to opt for bandwidth on an hourly, daily or monthly basis their unique business needs providing greater operational efficiency and tighter control network costs.

Ajay Chitkara, Director, and CEO - Airtel Business said, "In today's fast-paced market, agile products and services are imperative to drive greater operational efficiencies. With Bandwidth-on-Demand we want to empower our businesses to be able to seamlessly opt for flexible network solutions that will not only help them manage their unpredictable bandwidth requirements but also accelerate the adoption of newer technologies and help them move faster in their cloud and digital journey."

Furthermore, the new digital platform will be available at 19 locations including Los Angeles, New York, London, Marseilles, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore globally and Airtel's Data Centres and Landing Stations in Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai in India.

It has been built on Airtel's robust global network spanning 250,000 route kilometers across 50 countries and 5 continents, carrying 10 terabits/s international bandwidth lit capacity.

The telco said that it has further strengthened its position in emerging markets with the recent acquisition of India leg of GBI's India-Middle East-Europe submarine cable which will complement Airtel's existing global cable network viz. IMEWE, EIG, SMW4 and MENA and add significant long-term bandwidth capacity, enabling it to serve the booming data demand across emerging markets like India, SAARC, Middle East & Africa.