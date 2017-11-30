Airtel expanded its VoLTE services to Karnataka

India's second largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel today expanded its VoLTE (Voice over LTE) footprint to Karnataka.

C. Surendran, Chief Executive Officer -Karnataka, Bharti Airtel said, "We are delighted to roll out VoLTE services in Karnataka. It complements our efforts in delivering the fastest mobile broadband services in the state. Our customers will enjoy the flexibility of making calls and using ultra high speed 4G mobile data services at the same time."

Surendran said, "As the consumers demand more of their smart devices, we believe that such technological advancements ensure they get the best out of their smartphones."

Airtel VoLTE, which works over 4G, will enable customers across the two states to enjoy HD quality voice calls with faster call set up time.

With Airtel VoLTE, customers can enjoy HD quality voice calls along with a faster call setup time. There will be no additional charge for VoLTE, and the voice calls will be billed as per existing data plan. Also, all the VoLTE supported smartphones doesn't have Airtel VoLTE support. Airtel will separately roll out the VoLTE patch after testing VoLTE on the smartphone internally.

Earlier this month the company has launched its VoLTE services in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circle which enables customers across the two states to enjoy HD quality voice calls with faster call set up time.

Company has also come up supported list of smartphones with which users can enjoy VoLTE services

Airtel VoLTE is now available on a wide range of popular smartphones. This includes OnePlus 5, iPhone 8 series, iPhone 7 series and Samsung S, J and A series smartphones.

iPhone SE /6 /6plus / 6S / 6S plus /7 /7 plus /8 /8 plus/X

Samsung A5 2017/ A7 2017/ A8/ A9 Pro/ J2 2016/J7 2015/ J7 2016/ J7 Prime/

J2 Pro/ On 8/ On Nxt/J7 Max/ On Max/ J7 Nxt/ Tab A 2/ S6/ S6 Edge / J5 Prime (16 Gb) / J5 2016 / C9 Pro / J5 Prime (32 GB)/S7/S7 Edge

Oppo F3 / F3 plus / A71/ F5/ F5 Youth/ F5 6GB

Gionee A1

Lava Z25/ Z80/ Z90/Era 2V/ A44

Vivo Y55L / V5 / V5Plus/V5s / Y66/ Y55s

OnePlus OnePlus 5/ OnePlus 5T

Xiaomi Redmi Note4

Intex Lion N1

How to get Airtel VoLTE:

1. Check mobile device compatibility at www.airtel.in/volte. Airtel has tested and certified popular device models for VoLTE compatibility. More models will keep getting added to this list.

2. Upgrade the mobile device's operating software to the latest version that supports VoLTE. This update is provided by the handset manufacturer.

3. Ensure the device has an Airtel 4G SIM. Customers can upgrade to the 4G SIM by visiting the nearest Airtel store.

4. Enable VoLTE by following instructions on www.airtel.in/value