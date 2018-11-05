Airtel launches 5 prepaid plans for first time users

Airtel has been coming up with many new recharge plans and offers for its subscribers. Now, the telco has come up with five new FRC (first recharge) prepaid plans priced between Rs. 178 and Rs. 559. These prepaid plans offer varying validity periods from 28 days to 90 days and offer data benefits of up to 2GB per day.

A report by Telecom Talk notes that these new Airtel FRC plans are aimed at luring new customers as the name suggests. Eventually, all these plans can be availed at the time of buying a new Airtel SIM card or when porting to Airtel from another operator. These plans can be availed even from the official Airtel website or MyAirtel app.

Airtel Rs. 178 FRC

The Rs. 178 prepaid plan from the telco offers 1.4GB of 3G/4G data per day for a period of 28 days. Also, this plan comes with unlimited voice calling without any FUP and 100 SMS per day. The same plan is available for the existing Airtel users for Rs. 149.

Airtel Rs. 229 FRC

This new FRC prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calling without any limit, 100 SMS per day and 1.4GB of daily data for the same validity period of 28 days as the Rs. 179 FRC plan. Again, the Rs. 199 prepaid plan available for the existing users of the telco offers the same benefits.

Airtel Rs. 344 FRC

The Rs. 344 prepaid plan for the first time users of the telco offers 2GB of data per day for a validity period of 28 days. This one also offers other benefits such as unlimited voice calls without any daily or weekly limit and 100 SMS per day all through its validity period.

Airtel Rs. 495 FRC

For Rs. 495, the first time users will get unlimited voice calling, 1.4GB of data per day and 100 SMS per day. This one has a validity of 84 days.

Airtel Rs. 559 FRC

This first recharge prepaid plan offers the same benefits as the Rs. 495 FRC. However, the difference is that this one offers longer validity of 90 days for its subscribers. And, both the plans offer truly unlimited voice calls without any limit, be it daily or weekly.