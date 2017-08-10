According to the survey conducted by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), telecom operators failed to meet customer satisfaction benchmark across three circles -- Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

It has been observed that none of the service providers in the three service areas have achieved the benchmark for customer satisfaction. The level of satisfaction was around 50 percent of the Trai benchmark," the telecom regulator further said.

The regulator made automated calls to mobile phone numbers to collect the response of subscribers.

"In Delhi LSA, the satisfaction level is highest for Airtel and the lowest was observed for Reliance Communications Ltd," Trai pointed out that.

The Sunil Mittal- led Bharti Airtel gained highest satisfaction score for its effort to address call drop menace in Delhi and MP. Airtel also scored highest for clarity on post-paid billing information, customer care service, data speed, network signal in the national capital.

In Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, the performances of Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Airtel, BSNL and Idea were comparable.

In Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka the lowest level is observed mostly in the network of Reliance Communication Ltd.