Airtel to grab RCom 2G subscribers base

Ever since Reliance Communication has announced its plans to shut down its 2G business, India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel is trying to grab the former users.

Airtel has given advertisement in one of the leading media organization saying that, "Airtel welcomes Reliance Communications customers, switch to India's fastest network."

It says that "Switch to India's fastest network without changing your number. Enjoy unlimited calling and lots of data. Call 1800-103-1111 (toll-free)."

Meanwhile, Vodafone has also announced its Special Voice offers for its prepaid customers in Delhi & NCR.

To recall Anil Ambani owned Reliance Communication recently said that it has decided to adopt a 4G focussed strategy for profitable growth of its wireless business.

The company said that "As already announced on 1st October 2017, RCOM has decided to adopt a 4G focussed strategy for profitable growth of its wireless business. Accordingly, RCOM will be optimizing its 2G and 3G footprint, and related infrastructure and human resources, with effect from 30 November 2017."

"The Company's 4G-led strategy will be executed, as at present, on the back of capital-light access to India's most extensive 4G mobile network, through already operational spectrum-sharing and ICR arrangements with Reliance Jio, the company further said.

Meanwhile, the company has also decided to shut down its DTH arm business Reliance Digital TV with effect from November 18. The reason behind the decision is the expiry of its DTH license, and the company is not looking to renew it, " RCOM said.

Reliance Digital TV informs its customers that due to the expiry of our license we will be shutting down our DTH services across India wef 18 November. Customers are advised to make alternative arrangements to keep watching their favorite TV channels. We regret the inconvenience caused," Reliance Big TV said in a notice