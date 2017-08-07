Airtel introduces 'Big Byte' Plan: Offers 1000GB bonus data to broadband users

While the competition is very intense in the telecom and broadband sector, Bharti Airtel, one of the major broadband service providers in India is now offering 1000GB of high-speed data to its broadband customers with a limited-period scheme.

This move from the company comes during the heightened competition that has been ongoing in the telecom sector and it looks like it is further triggered solely by Reliance Jio's aggressive data offerings.

In any case, under Airtel's new data scheme, which the company is calling it as "Airtel Broadband Big Byte Offer", the service provider is offering 500-1000GB of bonus data in monthly rental plans ranging from Rs. 599 to Rs.1,999, according to the company's website - airtel.in. It is to be noted that the rental plans will differ slightly depending on the location. The details are again provided on the website.

Besides, the bonus data comes in speeds from 40 Mbps and goes up to 100 Mbps depending on the plan. Moreover, the data bonus offer will be valid until March 31, 2018. As for the terms and conditions, Airtel has said that the offer will be "valid only for online purchase".

The company has also stated, "Airtel's Broadband Big Byte Offer is available for customers subscribing to its DSL services on or after June 12, 2017. The Offer is valid only in India and redeemable only upon taking fresh subscriptions to Airtel's select DSL broadband rental plans in accordance with the present terms and conditions." Notably, the scheme will not be valid for special, commercial or enterprise plans and that it also cannot be combined with any other offer from Airtel.

Airtel's broadband plans come with a phone connection and also include calls - local as well as STD. The "bonus data" being offered is in addition to the base plan quota in each plan.

And there's more. Airtel customers' un-used Big Bytes data will be carried over each month till 31st March 2018. For example, if a customer has a rental plan of 45GB, then 500GB Big Bytes is provisioned to the customer with the standard plan. So after exhausting the base plan quota, the Big Byte GB consumption will start which again if all the data is not used then it will carry forward to the next month.

So once again Airtel is trying to entice its customer with a new plan and the company is also ensuring that the loyal customers do not switch over to other services. Interestingly, Reliance Jio is also expected to come up with its broadband services, called JioFiber.