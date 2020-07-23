Airtel Introduces Premium Services For Android Set-Top Box Users At Rs. 499 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel is making many changes in its offerings as recently it stops offering Zee5 free subscription to its consumers. Similarly, the operator has now come up with a new strategy for users who are looking for content from its inhouse application.

The operator has introduced premium services for its Xstream application, and now you have to pay Rs. 499 to get these services. It is worth mentioning that the company is charging on an annual basis, so this means that you don't have to pay for a monthly basis.

However, this benefit is not for all as the company has specially launched this for those who are Android set-top box and broadband users, reports Telecomtalk. The report states that the offer is already available, and users can avail it. To get these services, users need to go through the procedure.

Here Are Some Steps That Will Help You To Get The Access

Step 1: First, you need the download the application from the Play Store.

Step 2: Then, you have to open the app and check the plans.

Step 3: After, that you have to select the plan and make the payment via debit, credit card, wallet, and internet banking.

Notably, this is the first time that the company has launched this offer. In fact, both prepaid and postpaid those have STB and broadband can get this benefit from the Airtel. Furthermore, the company is offering all premium content under Rs. 499 pack. It includes movies and TV shows.

This is quite surprising as the company is offering this service to its mobile users. This means that the company has launched different platforms for its network and STB users. Meanwhile, Airtel has announced that it will refund the security deposit of STB.Under this scheme, Airtel will refund the whole amount of Rs. 1,500 ones the 12 months completed, in case, if a customer wants to return the STB before the given time, then he/she will not get the money.

