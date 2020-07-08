ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Airtel Introduces Two Plans To Offer Zee5 Subscription And Unlimited Calling

    By
    |

    Reliance Jio has recently announced its partnerships with Zee5 to offer content to its users, and now Airtel has launched two top-up plans to offer content from the same OTT player. The two plans are priced at Rs. 79 and Rs. 289. Under these new top-ups, the company is offering Zee5 access along with some other benefits, like Rs. 79 ships Airtel Xstream and Wynk Music access for 30 days. The newly launched top-up will be available on the digital store section of its Thanks applications.

    Airtel Introduces Two Plans To Offer Zee5 Subscription

     

    On the other hand, Rs. 289 bundle plan will get you unlimited calling benefits and 1.5GB data per day. It includes 100 messages per day, Airtel Xstream and Wynk Music subscription for only 28 days. Alongside these benefits, the operator has announced that this plan also comes with Free Hellotunes, Free online courses from Shaw Academy for one year, and Rs 150 cashback only on FASTag.

    Airtel Prepaid Plans That Offers Unlimited Calling

    Notably, Airtel has three prepaid plans that offer unlimited calling and benefits. The plans are available at Rs. 249, Rs. 449, and Rs. 698. The first plan of Rs. 249 is known as the best pack launched by the company as it ships 1.5GB data, unlimited calling, and 100 messages for 28 days, while Airtel's Rs. 279 pack is providing the same benefit along with Rs. 400,000 life insurance cover. This again seems good as with Rs. 20 more, you will get life insurance worth Rs. 400,000.

    The Rs. 449 prepaid pack gets you 2GB data per day for 56 days, 100 messages per day, Wynk Music subscription, Anti-virus for your device, cashback, and free Hellotunes. Lastly, there's a plan of Rs. 698, where you get the same benefit for 84 days.

    This is quite surprising as Rs. 249 pack is offering the same benefit, making other plans look hefty. Does that mean that the company will remove Rs. 249 prepaid pack in the coming days? Well for that, we will have to wait as most of the companies are removing less value prepaid plans from their list to increase revenue per user.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: airtel
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 12:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 8, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X