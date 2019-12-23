Airtel Introduces VoWi-Fi Service In Four Major Circles News oi-Priyanka Dua

After introducing its VoWi-Fi calling services in Delhi/ NCR, Airtel has commercially rolled-out the service in Mumbai, Kolkata, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu on Monday. This service allows users to make outgoing calls to mobile and landline by connecting to Wi-Fi. However, if Wi-Fi gets disconnected, the call will continue through your mobile data.

The latest announcement comes after the company announced its compatibility with all iPhone models starting 6s and above, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro POCO F1, Samsung J6, A10s, On6, S10, S10+, S10e, and M20. Lastly, all OnePlus 7 and 6 series devices.

"Calls made using Airtel's WiFi Calling Services to any other network or number not having Wi-Fi Calling Services would be possible and will be charged for at the existing prices/ plans as applicable to other networks for the duration of the call," Airtel earlier said.

Besides, the company is planning to join hands with all smartphone players for this service. Notably, at present, this service is compatible with Airtel Xstream Fiber, but soon it will be compatible with all broadband services and hotspots. The company has also informed that it will take less than 5MB of data for five minutes. In addition, users can make calls both local and STD calls. However, this service doesn't allow you to make international calls and roaming calls in other countries.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has also launched its VoWi-Fi services in Kerala, Maharashtra, and Kolkata reports TelecomTalk. According to the report, the company has not made any official announcement yet but customers in these circles are claiming that they are getting VoWi-Fi services.

Furthermore, the report reveals that Apple smartphones like the iPhone XR, iPhone 6s, Plus, iPhone 7, Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and Samsung devices such as the M30s, Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20 are offering Jio VoWi-Fi service.

