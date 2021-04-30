Airtel Invests Rs. 38,000 Crores To Buy Spectrum And Increase Network Capacity News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel has invested Rs. 38,000 crores in buying spectrum and increasing the network capacity to help its customers to stay connected. Besides, the telecom operator announced that it took three measures steps to help its customers during the second wave of COVID-19.

The company said that it is strengthening its network, providing SIMs at home, and prevention against cyber fraud. Airtel states that its staff members are trained to maintain all safety standards. In addition, the telecom operator pointed out that the Safe Pay feature is secure as users get a message to confirm the transaction.

Airtel Payment Bank also allows its users to keep the maximum balance up to Rs. 2,00,000 from Rs. 1,00,000. The telecom operator has recently increased the deposit limit after RBI issued new guidelines for all digital banks.

"We have made an investment of well over Rs. 18,000 crore to buy precious spectrum that will dramatically improve indoor coverage in the coming months. We have also invested an additional Rs. 20,000 crore to enhance our capacities so that your experience improves even as your consumption rises," Bharti Airtel, chief executive officer for India, Gopal Vittal said.

He states that this investment is expected to help the telco offer data as internet demand has been increased in the country. Notably, data consumption has been increased by 33 percent, which is why broadband companies are expanding their services and launching new internet packs. In addition, mobile data consumption has been increased by 15 percent in the last couple of months.

TAIPA And COAI Views On Investment In The Telecom Sector

TAIPA said that all tower companies and telecom operators have increased their infrastructure between February 2020 to April 2021. The industry body said that telecom companies and their partners deployed 69,448 towers during the same period.

Furthermore, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) said that Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and Reliance Jio also invested Rs. 9,000 crores in expanding their network capacity. The firm added that private telecom players bought additional spectrum in March this year, which is expected to help them to resolve all network issues and increasing their presence in rural areas.

Best Mobiles in India