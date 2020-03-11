ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Airtel Joins Hands With Cisco To Offer 5G Ready Network

    By
    |

    Bharti Airtel and Cisco have joined hands to initiate the 5G-ready 100G IP network for high speed-internet offering. According to the report, Airtel and Cisco are planning to build a 5G ready network which will enhance the network availability, capacity and fulfil the growing demand for high-speed internet in India.

    Airtel Joins Hands With Cisco To Offer 5G Ready Network

     

    Randeep Sekhon CTO of Airtel said that the ongoing partnership with Cisco will help the telco to be 5G-ready allowing them to create a simpler network to provide high-speed to customers and businesses.

    According to the report, India's data usage per smartphone is 9.8GB per month and it is the world's highest data usage country. Internet speed is very important for Indian users and the demand is growing rapidly. Currently, Airtel has 280 million 4G and 2G mobile subscribers across the nation. The telco has developed the new IP over Ethernet which is said to be one of the most substantial hyper-complex brownfield networks in India.

    The company claims that it is capable of collapsing multiple domains to create a smaller and flatter 5G-ready IP network. Under the partnership with Airtel, Cisco's IP will expand this service in rural areas to enhance the network coverage.

    Airtel Joins Hands With Cisco To Offer 5G Ready Network

    The telecommunication market in India is growing rapidly, as of now India has 1.17 billion active users. According to annual internet reports of Cisco, India is expected to add 67.2 million 5G subscribers by 2023 which is approximately 66 percent growth. Airtel has developed a simple software-defined platform which is capable of fulfilling the demand for mobile internet in the country.

     

    According to the report, the realized speed will help the telecommunication industry to service new B2B and B2C services. Let's see when the rest of the telecom companies are planning to start testing their 5G network.

    Source

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: airtel cisco 5g telecom news
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 13:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 11, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X