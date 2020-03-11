Airtel Joins Hands With Cisco To Offer 5G Ready Network News oi-Karan Sharma

Bharti Airtel and Cisco have joined hands to initiate the 5G-ready 100G IP network for high speed-internet offering. According to the report, Airtel and Cisco are planning to build a 5G ready network which will enhance the network availability, capacity and fulfil the growing demand for high-speed internet in India.

Randeep Sekhon CTO of Airtel said that the ongoing partnership with Cisco will help the telco to be 5G-ready allowing them to create a simpler network to provide high-speed to customers and businesses.

According to the report, India's data usage per smartphone is 9.8GB per month and it is the world's highest data usage country. Internet speed is very important for Indian users and the demand is growing rapidly. Currently, Airtel has 280 million 4G and 2G mobile subscribers across the nation. The telco has developed the new IP over Ethernet which is said to be one of the most substantial hyper-complex brownfield networks in India.

The company claims that it is capable of collapsing multiple domains to create a smaller and flatter 5G-ready IP network. Under the partnership with Airtel, Cisco's IP will expand this service in rural areas to enhance the network coverage.

The telecommunication market in India is growing rapidly, as of now India has 1.17 billion active users. According to annual internet reports of Cisco, India is expected to add 67.2 million 5G subscribers by 2023 which is approximately 66 percent growth. Airtel has developed a simple software-defined platform which is capable of fulfilling the demand for mobile internet in the country.

According to the report, the realized speed will help the telecommunication industry to service new B2B and B2C services. Let's see when the rest of the telecom companies are planning to start testing their 5G network.

Source

Best Mobiles in India