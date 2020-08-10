Airtel Launches 4G High-Speed Services In Andaman And Nicobar News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel has finally become the first operator to launch its 4G services in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The company has launched services with the help of the fiber link between Chennai and Andaman Nicobar islands.

The telecom operator is offering its services in Andaman and Nicobar since 2005. In fact, Airtel was the first operator that launched its services in the same location. "We hope the Department of Telecom will accelerate the deployment of USOF for building such infrastructure backbone to complement the efforts of telecom operators to bridge the digital divide," said Sunil Mittal, chairman, Bharti Airtel.

The company has announced after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the submarine optical fiber cable via video conferencing. The newly launched submarine optical fiber cable connects Chennai and Andaman Nicobar.

Airtel Offering 1GB Data For The Next Three Days

Meanwhile, the telecom operator is offering 1GB high-speed data. This offer is specially designed for inactive users. This means the benefit is available for those who did not recharge their numbers from the previous one month (prepaid customers).

Apart from that, the telecom operator is providing free calling, including incoming and outgoing calls, and also ships 1GB data. Additionally, Airtel is offering 1GB high-speed data on its Rs. 48 data plan. This free data is also available for three days. This pack is valid for 28 days.

Airtel Smart Recharges: Details

If we talk about Airtel's smart recharges under Rs. 50, then there are two plans. The first plan of Rs. 45 is offering local and STD calling at only 2.5 paise per second, while a message will cost you Rs. 1, and STD message is available at Rs. 1.5 for 28 days. The other plan in the same category is available at Rs. 49,where Airtel is offering 100MB data along with talk time of Rs. 38.52.

