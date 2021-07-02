Just In
Airtel Launches Airtel Black; Here's How To Access Services
Airtel has finally announced the launch of the new services, where users will get an all-in-one solution for homes. With this new scheme, the company is bringing its services under one recharge plan so that it can help its customers.
"Customers have expressed their frustration on multiple bills to be paid on different due dates across the months, services getting switched off due to forgotten recharges, and difficulty in managing services from multiple local service providers," it said in a regulatory filing.
What Is Airtel Black And How To Get The Services
The Airtel Black allows its users to bundle two or more services under a single bill, one customer care number along with a dedicated team, and solution of issues. However, to use these services users follow these steps.
First, you need to download the Thanks application and get an Airtel Black plan. In addition, users are allowed to make their plans by adding the services. Besides, customers are allowed to visit the company's store and teams will provide you access to Airtel Black.
Also, Airtel said that customers are allowed to give a missed call on 8826655555 to get the services. Furthermore, customers are allowed to visit the company website to get the services.
Airtel Wants To Attract Postpaid Users
In addition, the company wants to attract high-paying customers and increase ARPU. Also, the company is in talks with several OTT companies for the Airtel Black Plans. In fact, the telecom operator states that small and medium enterprises adopted Black plans.
"This is a postpaid offering. This will bring high-value customers and will drive APRU. Customers are willing to pay for premium services...we could see some cost efficiencies in the long term but it is not the core driver rather ARPU is the main driver," said Shashwat Sharma, chief marketing officer at Airtel.
The company launched four plans under the same segment. These plans are priced at Rs. 998, Rs. 1,349, Rs. 1,598, and Rs. 2,099 per month. These plans are providing mobile, DTH, and fiber connections.
Notably, this announcement comes soon after the chairman of the company said that it is planning to increase prices. So, focussing on the postpaid section seems the first step to get users to the same segment as they contribute more the revenues.
