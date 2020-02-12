ENGLISH

    Airtel Launches Four New International Roaming Plans Starts At Rs. 648

    By
    |

    Bharti Airtel has added four new international roaming recharge plans in its portfolio to give more options to the frequent international travellers. These plans include Rs. 648, Rs. 755, Rs. 799, and Rs. 1,199 all the plans are available on Airtel's official website with the list of countries and benefits.

    Airtel Launches Four New International Roaming Plans Starts At Rs. 648

     

    Last year the telco discontinued the international roaming activation fee of Rs. 99 because Reliance Jio was also not charging any activation fee.

    Airtel Rs. 648 International Roaming Plan 

    Airtel Rs. 648 International Roaming Plan 

    The first on the list is Rs. 648 international roaming plan which ships with 500MB of data benefits, 100 minutes of incoming calling facility, and 100 minutes of local and India outgoing voice calling benefits, along with 100 SMS per day. This plan will be eligible for the following countries:

    • Brazil
    • Iran
    • Iraq
    • Japan
    • Jordan
    • Nepal
    • Palestine
    • Qatar
    • Russia, and 
    • Saudi Arabia

    Airtel offers Rs. 649 recharge plan for countries like Albania, Belgium, China, Egypt, France, Indonesia, Norway, Spain, the UK, and the US. 

    Airtel Rs. 755 International Roaming Plan 
     

    Airtel Rs. 755 International Roaming Plan 

    The second on the list is Rs. 755 international roaming plan which offers only data benefit. This plan ships with only 1GB of data benefit with a validity of 5 days which is quite an expensive plan for 1GB data, buying a SIM from the airport of the countries will be much cheaper. However, Rs. 755 plan covers the following countries:

    • Albania 
    • Bahamas 
    • Bhutan
    • Canada
    • Hong Kong
    • Iran
    • Italy
    • Korea
    • Mexico
    • Nepal
    • New Zealand 
    • Sri Lanka 
    • Thailand 
    • United Kingdom 
    • United States
    Airtel Rs. 799 International Roaming

    Airtel Rs. 799 International Roaming

    The Rs. 799 International roaming recharge plans pack 100 minutes of local and international outgoing calls and 100 minutes of incoming calls as well with a validity of 30 days. The Rs. 799 plan also covers the same countries which Rs. 755 covers. 

    Airtel Rs. 1,199 Internation Roaming Plan

    Airtel Rs. 1,199 Internation Roaming Plan

    The Rs. 1,199 plans come with 1GB of data benefits, along with 100 minutes of local outgoing and incoming calls along with calls to India. This plan ships with a validity of 30 days, the Rs. 1,199 plans cover the same countries which Rs. 755 and Rs. 799 plans are offering. 

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 11:36 [IST]
    X