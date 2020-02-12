Airtel Launches Four New International Roaming Plans Starts At Rs. 648

Airtel Rs. 648 International Roaming Plan

The first on the list is Rs. 648 international roaming plan which ships with 500MB of data benefits, 100 minutes of incoming calling facility, and 100 minutes of local and India outgoing voice calling benefits, along with 100 SMS per day. This plan will be eligible for the following countries:

Brazil

Iran

Iraq

Japan

Jordan

Nepal

Palestine

Qatar

Russia, and

Saudi Arabia

Airtel offers Rs. 649 recharge plan for countries like Albania, Belgium, China, Egypt, France, Indonesia, Norway, Spain, the UK, and the US.

Airtel Rs. 755 International Roaming Plan

The second on the list is Rs. 755 international roaming plan which offers only data benefit. This plan ships with only 1GB of data benefit with a validity of 5 days which is quite an expensive plan for 1GB data, buying a SIM from the airport of the countries will be much cheaper. However, Rs. 755 plan covers the following countries:

Albania

Bahamas

Bhutan

Canada

Hong Kong

Iran

Italy

Korea

Mexico

Nepal

New Zealand

Sri Lanka

Thailand

United Kingdom

United States

Airtel Rs. 799 International Roaming

The Rs. 799 International roaming recharge plans pack 100 minutes of local and international outgoing calls and 100 minutes of incoming calls as well with a validity of 30 days. The Rs. 799 plan also covers the same countries which Rs. 755 covers.

Airtel Rs. 1,199 Internation Roaming Plan

The Rs. 1,199 plans come with 1GB of data benefits, along with 100 minutes of local outgoing and incoming calls along with calls to India. This plan ships with a validity of 30 days, the Rs. 1,199 plans cover the same countries which Rs. 755 and Rs. 799 plans are offering.